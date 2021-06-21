Parents and principal have serious concerns over dangerous situation at Offaly primary school

Parents concerns over dangerous situation at Offaly primary school
Parents have concerns over a dangerous situation at an Offaly primary school
That's according to Cllr Eamon Dooley who told this month's Birr Municipal District meeting that there's a dangerous situation at St Mary's Boys National School in Ferbane when parents are dropping off and collecting their children.
“It's on a national secondary and parents are turning around on the road,” he said.
“There's a lot of heavy traffic coming through the town on that road, including trucks. The Principal and Parents' Council have been on to me about it a number of times over the last year. The Council should make a formal application to the TII for funding.”
He said €200,000 should cover the cost of creating a better set-down area at the rear of the school and it could be done within 12 months.
"It's far too dangerous to be dropping off children on a national secondary. Instead we should direct the cars along the road by the Heritage Centre and towards a new setdown area at the back of the school," he concluded.
