Plan for homeless units at old Offaly hotel underway

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

APPROVED housing body Sophia is currently preparing a plan for the conversion of Clonamore House in Tullamore into 17 housing units to provide emergency accommodation for the homeless.

At last week's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, executive engineer John Cunningham said there had been "a little bit of delay in getting the cost together." This would appear to have been resolved.

The facility will provide supported accommodation to those in need and will be managed by Midland's Simon with a qualified social worker team providing support 24/7.

Clonamore House was operated for a number of years by the Sweeney family. In later years it had been used as emergency accommodation for homeless people.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie