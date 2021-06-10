Multiple services scrambled as injured person stretchered down from Slieve Bloom Mountains
A visitor to the Slieve Bloom mountains in was rescued by multiple emergency services after an injury on Wednesday.
The incident happened on Wednesday, June 10, with Laois Civil Defence and Laois Fire Service called out to help the National Ambulance Service to bring down the patient safely from the mountain.
"Earlier today (Wednesday) Laois Civil Defence responded to a callout in the Slieve Bloom Mountains to assist the National Ambulance Service (NAS) with an injured patient.
"A multi-team stretcher carry was undertaken by members of South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, Laois County Fire & Rescue Service and Laois Civil Defence in order to transport the casualty down off the hill to a waiting ambulance.
"Well done to all agencies involved. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery," Laois Civil Defence has reported, supplying these photos below.
Two days earlier on Bank Holiday Monday another elderly walker was taken by ambulance from the Slieve Bloom mountains, which have seen a big increase in visitor numbers since the start of the pandemic. Local residents said that chaotic parking delayed the ambulance getting through.
