'Win a house in Enfield' - Incredible prize on offer in draw to fund new community centre in Offaly

Killeigh Community Centre Development Association have ambitious plans to commence the planned build by the end of this year.

To raise finance to ensure the project can be completed, a massive fundraiser was launched on Monday June 7th last.

'Win a house in Enfield' has been organised by the committee and a draw for a newly built A rated 3-bedroom house in Enfield to the value of €355,000 will be won by one lucky winner.

Enfield is an excellent location in the commuter belt around Dublin and was selected as it is attractive to a wider population in hoping to maximise sales of tickets.

The large A rated 3-bedroom house is situated within walking distance of the village of Enfield, Co. Meath. Royal Oaks Estate delivers the very best of both worlds.

A host of village amenities, the peace of the breath-taking Co. Meath countryside, community life which is at the heart of the thriving village of Enfield, alongside the convenience of being so close to Dublin which will appeal to many commuters. So the winner will truly win an exceptional prize.

Tickets are priced at €100 and open to all to enter. The draw will run until January 3, 2022. Tickets sale are limited to 15,000.

All details can be found on www.winahouseinenfield.com or @facebook Win a house in Enfield. Also visit their own page www.killeighcommunitycentre.com or @facebook Killeigh Community Centre Development Association for regular updates.

There will also be an opportunity to purchase a ticket in Gormans Shop Killeigh, Co. Offaly, should anyone wish to do so.

This 13 person committee first came together in November 2017 with the main aim to provide a community centre for the village.

In addition, the committee conducted a local needs survey within the community and listened to the community and local businesses, realising the need of a community centre in order to enhance economic and social life in Killeigh and its surrounding area.

The committee has worked hard over the last 4 years to make this project a reality. They have put a formal structure in place for the committee by setting up as a Company Limited by Guarantee and obtained Charitable Status.

They have successfully put all the legal and statutory requirements in place regarding ownership of the site and building, planning permission, fire safety and disabled accessible certificates. The design is finalised, the drawing and specifications are completed and the project is “shovel ready” once the funding is secured.

With regard financing the project, this will be in the region of €850,000 to complete phase 1. They were delighted to be approved for Leader Funding and with monies already raised had plans to continue fundraising in 2020/2021 to start the build his year.

However Covid put these plans on hold. Also having been unsuccessful in securing monies under the 2020 Rural and Community Development programme (which they are revisiting this year), the committee were then faced with a shortfall of funding. Sometimes when one door closes one looks at other avenues and that’s exactly what this committee did and they went back to the drawing board.

They have spent the first quarter of 2021 planning this large-scale fundraiser and it is likely to be the biggest fundraiser any of this 13 person volunteer committee will ever likely to be involved with. The ultimate goal if all goes well is to commence Phase 1 build in later this year.

Their vision is to see the Community Centre come alive to serve Killeigh and beyond for many years to come. Post Covid-19, it is predicted that there will be a move back towards community and local engagement, this is supported by the recent announcement by Government that they will be making available state funded relocation grants and tax incentives for remote working to attract people back to rural towns and villages.

When this project is completed, it will have a vibrant community focal point with meeting rooms, workspaces and a large hall which can be used for multiple different purposes. This will ensure that the community centre is fully functioning at all times and will be economically viable.

The Community Centre development is in 2 phases; this is to ensure they can get a fully-functioning multi space centre open first.

They see this as a realistic goal, and feel if the project were to drag on for longer, they would lose people’s confidence in being able to deliver what they promised. Once Phase 1 is completed and the centre is open, they will then reflect again on what the community needs, what is economically viable and what is happening in the wider community.

As a committee, they are all passionate about bringing life back to the community, now more than ever.

If you would like to learn more about the development of the proposed Killeigh Community Centre and how you may be able to assist please visit our website www.killeighcommunitycentre.com