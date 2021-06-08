Fancy owning your very own beach house? This seaside property is up for auction at remarkably low price

Fanccy owning your very own beach house? This seaside property is up for auction at remarkably low price
Fancy owning your very own beach house? Well this seaside property is up for auction at remarkably low price
This charming beach property is a stroll from the famous Banna Strand in Co Kerry. It has a guide price of €50,000 at an online auction this month.
The detached two bedroom bungalow, which spans 91 sq. m (979 sq. ft), requires modernisation.
The property is situated in Banna Beach Holiday Homes development, 11km northwest of Tralee Town.
