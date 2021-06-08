WATCH: Offaly pubs holds ceremonial reopening as customers finally return
An Offaly pub that reopened to customers on Bank Holiday Monday held an impromtu 'ribbon cutting' to mark the occasion.
JJ Hough's Singing Pub in Banagher spared no expense as toilet roll was strung across the door ready to be cut to mark the day.
There was no standing on ceremony however as as soon as the ribbon was cut, customers streamed through the door and into the new look beer garden to enjoy a few pints in the Bank Holiday sunshine.
