Tullamore street to close every weekend for outdoor dining starting this week

A street in Tullamore will close each weekend from June to October from 5pm to 1am to facilitate the re-purposing of the area

for outdoor dining.

St Kyrans Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, between the junction of Kilbride St to north boundary of the premises of Hugh Lynch’s Bar.

It will be closed each weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5pm to 1am between Friday, June 11 and Sunday, October 31.

The street was also closed on Bank Holiday Monday.

The street is beside Hugh Lynch's Bar and the Oriental New Star Restaurant.

A diversion will be in place via the Kilbride Plaza car park.





