Offaly teacher receives Teaching Hero Award

A teacher in Offaly has been honoured by being given the Teaching Hero Award.

Birr teacher Caroline Sheils accepted the Teaching Hero Award on April 29.

Caroline has been teaching at post-primary level for twenty-two years and began working in third level education last year.

Her work involves lecturing and tutoring within the Professional Masters in Education course for those wishing to pursue a career as a post-primary school teacher through Hibernia College.

Her duties began as a support tutor in Mathematics and Geography and she has now progressed to Lead tutor of Geography which involves online webinars and onsite tutorials and lectures. She is also heavily committed to the Humanities department, working as a Humanities tutor and is also engaged as a Research Supervisor with students writing their research dissertations.

The Teaching Hero Awards are Ireland’s only national, student-led awards for all those who teach in higher education.

The Awards are organised by the National Forum in collaboration with the Union of Students in Ireland and other students’ unions nationwide.

The Award provides an opportunity for students across the country to recognise and celebrate excellent teaching in all higher education institutions.

Teaching Heroes such as Caroline receive national recognition for their outstanding contribution to teaching and learning across all disciplines and to student success at third level across the country.

The students say they are looking for teachers who are encouraging, kind and warm, who have a natural calmness and engage with everyone.

“We are looking for understanding and empathy in our teachers,” said one member of the Union of Students, “teachers who are obviously doing their best to put themselves in our shoes, who understand the challenges.”