WATCH: Offaly school gives emotional send-off to retiring principal

An Offaly school has bid an emotional farewell to their retiring principal.

St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry is saying goodbye to Mr Rob Halford who has been the principal there since 2012.

He took up the mantle from Bernie O'Neill who had been appointed principal in 1984 and served in the role for 28 years.

Watch below as students first form a guard of honour for Mr Halford before then leaving a surprise for him in his office. They also made a number of presentations to him on Thursday.

All the members of our student Leadership Teams held a Guard of Honour for our retiring Principal Mr Halford today. A very special occassion! So richly deserved! pic.twitter.com/OMTHtDTDOz May 27, 2021

Our Principal Mr Halford got a huge surprise earlier this morning! #HappyRetirement pic.twitter.com/4gHkvS243c — stmarysedenderry (@SMESecondary) May 28, 2021

Representatives of our Student Leadership Teams; Prefects, Student Council and Meitheal made a number of special presentations to our Principal Mr Halford today to mark his retirement. #HappyRetirement @offalylocalnews pic.twitter.com/qF9dRpF084 — stmarysedenderry (@SMESecondary) May 27, 2021

We wish Mr Halford a Happy Retirement!