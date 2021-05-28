WATCH: Offaly school gives emotional send-off to retiring principal

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

An Offaly school has bid an emotional farewell to their retiring principal.

St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry is saying goodbye to Mr Rob Halford who has been the principal there since 2012.

He took up the mantle from Bernie O'Neill who had been appointed principal in 1984 and served in the role for 28 years.

Watch below as students first form a guard of honour for Mr Halford before then leaving a surprise for him in his office. They also made a number of presentations to him on Thursday.

We wish Mr Halford a Happy Retirement!