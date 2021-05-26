Garda appeal after child injured in Midlands road accident

Gardaí have appealed to a motorist involved in an accident in Mountmellick, Co Laois, in which a child was injured to come forward.

Gardaí have issued a statement.

"Mountmellick Garda are investigating a road traffic accident on the 18th May 2021 at approximately 4.50 pm on Harbour Street, Mountmellick during the course of which a 6-year-old child was injured.

"We are appealing to the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward and speak to our colleagues in Mountmellick Garda Station," said the statement.

The Gardaí to come contact 0578674100 quote reference number 19504202