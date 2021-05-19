Children's workshop to explore little known Offaly castle

Offaly County Council are hosting a children's workshop to discuss the heritage of one of Offaly ruined castles.

Offaly County Council actually owns two castles one in Blundell Park in Edenderry and one at Syngefield, Birr where there are earthworks and footings of the building to be seen.

The castle at Blundell is currently fenced off and visually divided from the park. The plan is to carry out conservation works and to have it as part of the park which is also undergoing improvements.

"As part of this project, we are arranging some community outreach events that are being led by the Irish Heritage School – with current restrictions we are starting with an online children’s workshop and then an online talk. As the year progresses we hope to have more on-site activity," the council said.

On May 29, the council are hosting a family-friendly "Life in Medieval Times" children's workshop, and on May 31,will host a public information evening on the castle, discussing both the historical context, as well as the current site works and future plans.

Further information is contained HERE where reservations for each event can also be made.