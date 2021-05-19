Calls to turn old bank building in Offaly into remote working hub

COUNCILLOR Frank Moran has asked Offaly county council to procure the Bank of Ireland in Clara for the purposes of setting up a working hub. He said this could be done under the rural regeneration fund.

"The Ulster Bank is gone from Clara and the Bank of Ireland is finishing in September. That has all the infrastructure in place to produce a remote working hub in Clara with all the infrastructure in place,'' he said at this month's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

"Rather than waiting until it closes. Could we link in with them for the benefit of the town of Clara," he asked.