Fingers crossed for Offaly Hospice 100k run

THEY have had a number of false starts but now it looks like a 100k event planned for over two days just might go ahead.

The run, which is in aid of Offaly Hospice, was originally to have taken place earlier in the year but Covid called a halt to plans on no less than two occasions.

Now six intrepid runners led by John Bennett, have their fingers crossed for May 22 and 23.

They include Will Faulkner of Midlands 103, Noel Flynn Kilcormac, Vinnie Devery, Ferbane, Pat Hill, Pollough, Michael Melia, Michael Guinan and John Bennett all from Cloghan.

Training has been taking place over recent months including during lockdown which saw them running alone within their respective 5k zones.

On Saturday mornings they run between 30 to 32k, Sundays 20k and midweek between 15-20k.

The event itself will take place over two days with the lads running 50k a day. The first day begins in Cloghan, then Banagher, Birr, Kilcormac and finishing at Doolans Blueball.

The second day starts in Daingean then Ballinagar, Tullamore, Clara, Ballycumber, Ferbane with the final in Cloghan.

So far they have raised €10,000 but they hope to finish with €20 -25,000.

An iDonate page has been set up to allow people to donate. It is called Valentines100kRun as Valentines was one of the original dates for the run. They also have sponsorship cards and letters out for those who wish to donate.

Organiser, John Bennett will celebrate his 70th birthday the day after the run. He began running in 2014. Tom Egan, who is the manager of Lough Boora Discovery Park invited him to set up a running group in the park and before Covid it had a membership of up to 70.

''They are all mad to get back,'' said Tom.

Others involved in promoting the 100k include Ray Bell, Damien Brazil and Paddy Daly.