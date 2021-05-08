Two Offaly parishes to get new parish priests as Bishop announces clerical changes

Most Reverend Tom Deenihan, Bishop of Meath, has made the following clerical appointments to take effect on Saturday July 3.

A number of priests based in Offaly or with previous Offaly connections will be moving.

Fr. Seamus Houlihan, PP Kilcormac to be PP Tubber.

Very Reverend Michael Meade, PP Summerhill is to be PP of Kilcormac.

Fr. Joe Campbell is to be CC in Tullamore.

Fr. Jim Lynch, who was CC in Tullamore for a number of years and now PP Beauparc is to retire.

The following appointments were also announced.

Fr. Derek Darby, Adm and Episcopal Vicar for Pastoral Development, Mullingar to Pastoral Development and Planning full-time for three years term.

Fr. John Conlon, PP Duleek and Adminstrator Donore to be PP Drogheda and Administrator Holy Family.

Fr. Phil Gaffney PP St. Mary’s, Drogheda to be Administrator in Mullingar.

Fr. Declan Kelly, PP Stamullen is to be PP Kilcloon and Adm Moynalvey.

Fr. Stan Deegan, PP Kilcloon to become PP Killucan.

Fr. Brendan Ferris, PP Ardcath and Curraha is to be PP Stamullen.

Fr. David Brennan, PP Moynalvey is to be PP Beauparc.

Fr John Nally, PP Ashbourne is to go on loan to the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore for three years.

Fr. Michael Kilmartin PP Longwood to be PP Ashbourne.

Fr. Mark English, PP Killucan to be PP Duleek and Adm Donore.

Fr. Kevin Heery, CC Mullingar to be CC Curraha and Ardcath.

Fr Noel Weir Administrator Pro Tem Rosemount to be CC Navan.

Fr. Conor Magee CC Mullingar to be CC Multyfarnham.

Fr Januz Lugowski, Polish Chaplaincy to be CC Moynalvey in addition.

Fr Louis Illah, CC Navan to be CC Longwood.

Fr. Andrei Stolnicu, Diocese of Iasi to be CC Mullingar.

Fr. Vincent McKay, CSSp to be CC Summerhill.

Fr Paul Crosbie PP Trim to be Administrator Summerhill in addition.

Fr. Thomas Gilroy, PP Kinnegad to be Adm Longwood in addition.

Fr. Gerry Stuart, PP Ratoath to be Administrator Ardcath & Curraha in addition.