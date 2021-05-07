Offaly libraries to partially re-open on Monday

Offaly Libraries have announced that their library buildings will re-open to the public for browsing services from Monday, May 10.

"In line with other sectors during this Phase, this is a gradual return of library services, bearing current public health guidance in mind at all times, and subject to review," a statement read.

"In preparation for reopening, staff are working diligently to ensure all necessary health and safety protocols are in place.

Beginning May 10:

Offaly Libraries will reintroduce Browsing Services and Contact and Collect services.

Visitors will be able to visit libraries to browse and borrow books, dvds, and audiobooks.

Access to newspapers and magazines will not be available at this time.

Our libraries will offer Print & Collect services for self-service printing/scanning/photocopying where building health and safety arrangements allow.

During this first phase of re-opening libraries are unable to offer PC access, study space or leisure seating but look forward to reinstating these services in a graduated way over the coming months and always in line with Government guidelines.

Beginning May 17:

Our national request system will be switched back on.

How to Guide:

Book your visit here – we can’t wait to see you

Our Digital Library and vast programme of online events will continue thoughout this period.

Offaly Libraries will continue to provide updates as services resume via our social media channels, e-Newsletter and website.

Contact Details for branches:

Banagher Library – Phone: 057 9151471, Email: banagherlibrary@offalycoco.ie

Birr Library – Phone: 057 9124950, Email: birrlibrary@offalycoco.ie

Clara Library – Phone: 057 9331389, Email: claralibrary@offalycoco.ie

Daingean Library – Phone: 057 9353005, Email: daingeanlibrary@offalycoco.ie

Edenderry Library – Phone: 046 9731028, Email: edenderrylibrary@offalycoco.ie

Ferbane Library – Phone: 090 6454259, Email: ferbanelibrary@offalycoco.ie

Kilcormac Library – Phone: 057 9135086, Email: kilcormaclibrary@offalycoco.ie

Tullamore Library - Phone: 057 9346832, Email: tullamorelibrary@offalycoco.ie