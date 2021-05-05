Ploughing legend Anna May to launch writing project for older Offaly citizens

THE new writing project, “The Way We Were”, will be launched at the Older Persons Network Gathering on Thursday, May 13 next at 2.30pm.

This will be a great event, it will get all connected again and help them plan future activities. The guest speaker will be Anna May McHugh, of the National Ploughing Association, who will share how she occupied herself during the Lockdown, what she missed most and what she has learned about herself.

Those in attendance via Zoom will discuss the radio programme ‘Chatters and Mattrers’

There will be music supplied by Johnny Butterfield

Details for the Zoom meeting can be obtained by contacting Declan Costello, at 087 6991226, or Molly Buckley, 087 2914302, Francis Zawala, 086 1261887, or Bridie Costello Hynes 087 1198591.

If you have not been using Zoom, there is one to one assistance available; Declan will give you that information.

If you have fond memories that you would like to be included in a book that is being produced, Offaly Age Friendly Alliance committee would like to hear from you.

Well done to the community in Killeigh for writing about life in Killeigh, it’s a great initiative and one that could be replicated in other areas.

All of us feel at some stage that there’s a ‘book in us’ let’s start by writing a short story and ensure that our memories of ‘The Way We Were’ are captured for our children, grandchildren and future generations.