Huge concern over planned windfarm in 'significant' Offaly area

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has said that she supports the call of local residents to have proposals for a Bord na Mona Wind Farm development on Lemanaghan Bog withdrawn.

Deputy Nolan said that she has been contacted by a significant number of constituents as well as people from outside the county who are deeply concerned about the potential historical and environmental damage the project could create.

“I am aware that there are very serious concerns around the negative impact that the wind farm could generate," Deputy Nolan said.

"As I understand it, there are also questions that need to be asked around why Lemanaghan Bog was mapped in as an area 'open to consideration' for wind energy despite the fact it was not mentioned in the draft county development plan.

"Local people feel they were cheated of the opportunity to make a submission on this matter.

"Many of the constituents who have contacted me have also specifically raised the fact that the monastic site at Lemanaghan and its connection to Clonmacnoise would be undermined if the development goes ahead.

"They have also pointed to the fact that the ruins and remaining structure of the castle at Castlearmstrong would be unsettled by the works, not to mention the quiet and peacefulness surrounding the bog.

"I have therefore made representations to Bord na Mona asking it to withdraw Lemanaghan Bog as an "open to considerations" areas for wind energy,” concluded Deputy Nolan.