Man appears in court in Tullamore charged with sexual offences over a ten year period

A MAN has been accused of multiple sexual offences against a female over a near 10-year period.

The 65-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before Judge Catherine Staines at Tullamore District Court.

He is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and 21 counts of sexual assault.

It is alleged the offences were committed on dates between September 1988 and June 1998.

A book of evidence was served on the man by Garda Stacey O'Brien and Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the DPP had directed trial by indictment.

Judge Staines sent the accused forward to the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on June 29 next.

The man was granted legal aid, with one senior and one junior counsel.

He is on bail and had been required to sign in at his local garda station three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

On the application of his solicitor that requirement was reduced to Saturdays only.