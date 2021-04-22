BREAKING: Gardaí warn of "serious risk" to teenage girl (14) in company of young man (18)

Gardaí have issued a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from Co Louth.

Svetlana Murphy was seen leaving her home on Coast Road in Blackrock, Co Louth at around 4pm on Monday 19 April.

She is in the company of Nojus Maculevicius, who is 18 years old.

Gardaí said: "Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána now have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Svetlana."

Svetlana, who was reported missing by her father, has brown hair, and brown eyes and is described as being 1.55m (5'1") tall and of slim build.

She was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top, and black runners.

Gardaí said they have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Svetlana.

Nojus Maculevicius is described as being 1.83m (6ft) in height, and of slim build.

Gardaí said he has dark brown hair and is clean-shaven. He was wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top.

He may also have been wearing a khaki-green hoodie and either black boots or Adidas runners.

Both Svetlana and Mr Maculevicius are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car, with registration number 132-D-13518.

The pair were seen in Newry at around 7pm on Monday after leaving Co Louth and in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm yesterday.

Gardaí say they are not aware of their whereabouts at this time but they are believed to be still on the island of Ireland and gardaí are working closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland to trace them.

Anyone with information is asked to call gardaí on 999 or 112.

Gardaí have also asked that the public do not approach those involved, instead immediately contact 999 or 112 or your local garda station and provide as much information as possible.