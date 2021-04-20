Offaly County Councillor appointed as Peace Commissioner

OFFALY county councillor Frank Moran has been appointed a Peace Commissioner by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to serve in the county of Offaly.

The appointment is an honorary unpaid position and consists of taking statutory declarations, witnessing documents and signing certificates and orders.

''It is an honour and privilege to accept this position, and I would like to thank my proposers Paul Galvin and James Ennis and indeed the representations and recommendations from Senator Mark Daly and Deputy Barry Cowen,'' said Cllr Moran.