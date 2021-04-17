Gardai investigating after theft from car garage in Offaly
Gardaí are investigating a theft from a garage in Offaly.
Four alloys wheels were taken from a car from a garage near Portarlington on Monday night.
Gardai are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Garryhinch/Cloneyhurke area between the hours of 8pm till the early hours of the Tuesday morning to contact them.
These wheels are the same as the ones stolen.
