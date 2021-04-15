Uninsured driver had this excuse for being on the road

A MAN who was found to have no insurance when stopped by gardai a year ago was driving to check on his turf.

Tullamore District Court was told that Brendan Lally, 48, of 3 McAuley Drive, Birr, was using his nephew's vehicle when stopped by Garda Cormac Flanagan at Kennedys Cross on April 29, 2020.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client was driving his nephew's vehicle at the time.

While he had previous convictions, he had none for driving without insurance. Judge Mary Cashin imposed a €750 fine.