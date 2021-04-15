Offaly man signs first senior contract with Leinster Rugby

Offaly's Michael Milne has been promoted from the Leinster Rugby Academy to the Senior squad, signing his first senior contract with the province this year.

He joins fellow Birr man and childhood neighbour Peter Dooley in the senior Leinster ranks.

Milne began his playing days in rugby at his local Birr RFC as a child and quickly impressed, going on to line out for Cistercian College in Roscrea, with whom he won a Leinster Schools Rugby Senior Cup in 2015.

He was snapped up by Leinster, and having impressed in the academy, he made his senior competitive debut for Leinster in the Pro14 against Benetton in 2019. He was handed his first start by Leo Cullen in November 2020 against the Ospreys.

Milne already has a number of honours to his name at international level having been part of the Irish U20s team that won the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam.