Birr students to represent Offaly in national enterprise final

Two teenage entrepreneurs from St Brendan's Community School, Birr will represent Offaly at the 2021 Student Enterprise Programme national finals on May 14 next.

Offaly will be represented by Hology Photography, which is owned by Damien Delaney and Alex Byrne. They run a photography business selling pictures, framed, unframed and on canvas of the local area and more. They also plan to become a service provider taking pictures in the local area and expanding to even more products when Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The pair are in Transition Year and they undertook this business project as part of the year's curriculum for TY. Speaking to the 'Tribune' recently, Damien explained the business project idea was going to be difficult this year with the Covid-19 pandemic and perhaps and he felt it was a good idea to undertake something that he liked and he could do well.

Alex then came on board to assist Damien with everything and “we took on this idea” of setting up a photography business. At Christmas, they started developing their advertising strategy for the business, selling their pictures while local shops put their work in their windows.

“We got really into it and it was getting very exciting until lockdown happened in December,” the 16 year old said.

Then on March 9, following the hosting of the Offaly final of the Student Enterprise programme, which was held live online for the first time in the history of the competition, the pair were announced as the county winners. This year's competition saw almost 500 students from ten schools take part in the annual programme locally.

“We were watching it live in the kitchen and we found out and were absolutely delighted. I wasn't expecting out of the whole county to win it. It was such an amazing thing to happen. To win something, it has been a great joy in our lives.” Currently, the pair are busy completing the business plan for the forthcoming national finals, which will take place on May 14 next.

Asking the teenager about his love of photography, Damien said it began a number of years ago with his granddad, who used to bring him down to the castle and they would take photos “every now and again”.

“It was a thing that I started very young. But, it was during lockdown when I started to think it could become somewhat of a business. Something I could do and get more into it."

"Photography, for me, is something that allows me to appreciate everything that is out there. This whole lockdown has probably done the same for other people because we are restricted as to where we are. We see the beauty that is around us and photography has been doing this all along for me and appreciate what it is there.”

Currently, the pair are selling their photography in the Buddha Lounge. It is also on display in the window of Jerros shop, along Main Street, Birr.

Damien's work is available to see Facebook: Hology Photography - https://www.facebook.com/HologyPhotography/

Instagram: @hologyphotography - https://www.instagram.com/hologyphotography/

Email: hologyphotography@gmail.com or contact 085 868 3014