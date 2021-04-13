Tree of post-pandemic hope planted in Offaly

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council John Carroll has planted a Lime tree in the Camcor Park on Monday, April 12 – marking an initiative by the councillors of Offaly County Council to provide a tree for communities in every town and village to mark hope after the pandemic and as a positive step towards tackling climate change and biodiversity loss.

The Council adopted the Offaly Climate Change Adaptation Strategy in September 2019 and All Ireland Pollinator Plan last April and trees selected are positive for our pollinators and environment at large. More information can be found on: www.offaly.ie and www.pollinators.ie

This initiative is being funded from the budget which was originally assigned for travel, an area almost completely restricted due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Communities are being offered the chance to register their interest in receiving a tree for planting this autumn; which is the best time of year for trees to establish.

If your community is interested in taking part email environment@offalycoco.ie to register.

Cathaoirleach John Carroll said: "The years 2020/21 will be forever etched in the minds and hearts of Irish people of all ages because of the Covid19 pandemic.

"While Covid has impacted on every family in the country, there is no doubt the greatest impact has been to our senior citizens. The proportion of death in that age group was so high but also the isolation they suffered, whether infected or trying to avoid infection, was a cause of great pain and hardship to them and their extended families.

"My proposal as Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, which we initiate here today, to plant a tree in each community, is a small gesture, as a lasting recognition of the resilience shown, and sacrifices made by those communities during the Covid pandemic of 2020/21.

"I also see it as a symbol of hope showing life and nature continues in the face of adversity. We are all aware our natural and built environment has been so important to so many people during the lockdown and a timely reminder that we be aware of it and seek its enhancement at all times. These trees will make a positive contribution to the biodiversity of that environment.

"It would be a remiss of me here today if I did not give recognition to the massive commitment shown by our front-line staff right throughout this pandemic but especially those in the medical field, who before the arrival of vaccines literally put their lives on the line every day they went to work, I salute them and on behalf of our Council sincerely thank them.

"One hopes that there will be some positives from this pandemic as we go back to normal not least greater community co-operation and agency liaison as has been practised during Covid via our Community Forum."