PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning home in Midlands complete with games room, home cinema and bar hits the market

A stunning home in the Midlands boasting a games room, home cinema and bar has entered the property market and comes with a price tag of €465,000.

Situated in the Laois countryside in the village of Timahoe, this four-bedroom residence comes complete with a home office, pool room and bar, home cinema and two reception areas and pantry.

As you enter the house you are met with a beautiful bright double-height space. From here you can go through to the kitchen living area. For those who love to cook, there is a range style cooker and a large pantry.

Upstairs, the owners have made the space ideal for entertaining with a large pool room, bar area, home cinema and home office. While outside, there is a sizeable garage, dog run, patio area and a large garden ready for a keen gardener.