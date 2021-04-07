Offaly man appointed head coach with Ireland's U-16 Rugby League team

A Tullamore man has been appointed head coach with Ireland's U-16 Rugby League team.

Bernard Westman will also be backs coach with the Ireland U-18s and U-20s.

Bernard previously represented Ireland in Rugby League and also played and coached with Tullamore Rugby Club.

The Tullamore native played Rugby Union with Leinster before switching codes to represent Ireland in Rugby League at student and A level.

“I'm absolutely delighted. It's a privilege to coach our next generation at international level,” Bernard told the Tribune this week.

As well as being a talented sportsman, Bernard is also a leading figure in the community counselling centre, Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT).