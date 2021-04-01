Go ahead given to turn historic hall in Tullamore into restaurant

The go ahead has been given to turn part of an historic hall in Tullamore into a restaurant.

A planning application was lodged with Offaly County Council to change the ground floor recreation hall of the Irish National Foresters Hall on Church Street in the town into 'an authentic Asian restaurant and take away'.

Sunitta Thongsong applied for permission for the development which will consist of the change of use of the existing

ground floor area.

The first floor of the building and storerooms at the rear of the ground floor will remain as per their current use and will continue to be operated by Irish National Foresters.

According to the plans, the façade of the building will remain with the exception of new signage on the front elevation.

The building is a protected structure as listed in the Record of Protected Structures in Tullamore Town & Environs Development Plan.

Offaly County Council has now granted permission for the project with eight conditions attached.