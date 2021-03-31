First mass vaccination centre in the Midlands will not be in Offaly

Despite Offaly having the highest rate of Covid-19 and Tullamore having by far the highest rate of any local electoral area, the first mass vaccination centre in the Midlands will not be in the county.

Offaly's mass vaccination centre will be located in the Tullamore Court Hotel but in a statement released to the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune on Tuesday, the HSE said the first such facility to be opened in the Midlands will be in Athlone.

No reason was given for Athlone's selection and no dates were disclosed for centres in Offaly or the other Midlands counties.

Latest figures from NPHET show that there were 19 new cases in Offaly on Monday leaving the rate for the county at 474.6 cases per 100,000 with 370 new cases in the last two weeks.

That is still by far the highest rate in the country with the rate for Ireland standing at 164.1 cases per 100,000.