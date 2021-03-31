Offaly Volunteer Centre appoints new manager

The Board of Offaly Volunteer Centre has announced that Deirdre Fox has been appointed full time manager of the organisation after a thorough process.

Having advertised the position in December, a number of highly qualified candidates applied and a shortlist was drawn up in January for interviews through Zoom, a statement from the centre said.

An interview panal which included Zse Varga from Volunteer Ireland, Recruitment Expert Anne Scally and Board Chairperson, Martin Buckley then went through the process of identifying the best candidate to become manager.

“Deirdre Fox excelled in all areas of scrutiny with her knowledge and experience of volunteering and working in the community and voluntary sector,” said the statement issued by Offaly Volunteer Centre.

Ms Fox has a long history of involvement in the community and voluntary sector and stood as a Fine Gael candidate in the Tullamore area in the local elections in 2019.