Offaly people take up the challenge to raise money for charity

In a new campaign launched by Offaly locals, “Brilliant, Imaginative Folk from Offaly” (BIFFO’s) located all over Ireland and beyond are being encouraged to take on innovative and imaginative challenges on social media, in a bid to raise vital funds for two local charities, Offaly Hospice and Offaly Search and Recovery.

The BIFFO Challenge is an online campaign, where BIFFO’s pledge to take on a new challenge over the coming weeks, nominate their friends to take on their own challenge and then donate to help raise €24,000 for the two charities.

“We want to bring a little bit of fun and imagination to all of our fellow BIFFO’s during this challenging time, while also raising vital funds for two amazing charities,” said BIFFO Challenge organiser, John Wallace.

“We want all of our fellow Brilliant Imaginative Folks From Offaly to get their thinking caps on and challenge themselves to take on something creative, new or just plain mad, then nominate their friends and families to do the same, remembering to stay within the relevant covid 19 restrictions which are in place in your area. Then donate on the go fund me page to help these charities to continue their important work.”

Participants to date have taken on challenges such as running 100km, a public shave or dye, lockdown makeovers, rollerblading 50km, chopping wood, home renovations, canal swim and many more.

Eammon O’ Toole, co-founder of Offaly Search and Recovery said, “We set up Offaly Search and Recovery in 2019 to help search and recover people lost due to water-based tragedy in Offaly and surrounding counties. We are very grateful to the team from the BIFFO Challenge for choosing us as one of their charities.”

Mary Murphy, spokesperson from Offaly Hospice said, “We are delighted to be benefitting from this campaign, all money raised locally stays locally and goes directly back to fund local Hospice Care Services.”

Full details of the campaign, how to get involved and where to donate can be found by searching for @thebiffochallenge on Facebook and Instagram or by CLICKING HERE