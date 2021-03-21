BREAKING: Large increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today

There has been a large increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today as the county continues to have the highest rate of the virus in Ireland.

Latest figures show that there were 47 new cases in the county spiking the rate back up to 410.5 cases per 100,000 in the county in the last 14 days. In that period there has been 320 new cases in the county.

The number of cases in Offaly is going in the wrong direction again as there were 25 new cases on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 19 on Thursday, 15 on Wednesday, less than five on Tuesday and eight on Monday.

In total there have been 3,724 confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Offaly has by far the highest rate of the virus in the country at 410.5 cases per 100,000 with Longford having the second highest rate at 296 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Saturday, March 20, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 769* confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 230,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 284 in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19. These two deaths occurred in March.

There has been a total of 4,587 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 360 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.