WATCH: Shane Lowry and Phil Mickelson share hilarious moment at Honda Classic

Offaly's Shane Lowry had a surprise visitor as he attempted to continue his fine form at the Honda Classic on Thursday.

The Offaly man was just getting behind his shot when someone popped out from under the tape and into his eye line.

It was none other than five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson who was oblivious to the intrusion. He had just hit a wayward bunker shot onto the wrong hole and was simply heading over to retrieve it.

The crowd had to let him know Shane was about to hit his shot before he gave an apologetic wave and retreated. Shane, in jovial mood and good form. saw the funny side and the pair shared a laugh over it.

Shane even posted this video on his Twitter account with some laughing emojis, tagging Phil in the process. One user said: "Never get in the way of an Offaly man on a mission."

Shane, as it happens, enjoyed a stunning opening round of 67, three under par, for a share of 9th place at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour.