Offaly youngster second in Ireland in colouring competition
Young Robert Whelehan was celebrating last week when he finished second in a national colouring competition.
The five-year-old junior infants pupil from St Brendans Primary School in Birr was a finalist in the Jack and Jill colouring competition and came 2nd in Ireland.
The winners were announced last Friday on 2FM with Jennifer Zamperelli.
Robert was the only contestant to win from Offaly.
