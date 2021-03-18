Non-frontline HSE staff in Offaly receive 'leftover' Covid-19 vaccines

The HSE has issued a statement after it emerged that non-frontline staff received Covid-19 vaccines.

The news that staff at the HSE’s finance department in Offaly were vaccinated despite not working in patient-facing roles emerged in Thursday's Irish Independent.

The paper reports that the HSE has confirmed “a small number” of staff members received left over vaccines after a reserve list was activated.

It is unclear how many staff members in these non-frontline roles received doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Responding to the Offaly Express on Thursday morning, the HSE said: "Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation adheres to the sequencing as agreed by Government when administering Covid-19 vaccines and has a reserve list which is activated when there is surplus vaccine available.

"However, on very rare occasions where a small number of vaccines are remaining, Midlands Louth Meath CHO operates on the principle that no vaccine should be wasted. This is an agile and fast-evolving programme and the HSE is working to ensure the vaccine is administered as fast as supplies allow. A key factor of the rollout strategy is to reduce the risk of any wastage.​"

​Not all frontline staff members in healthcare settings across the country have yet received their full Covid-19 vaccination.