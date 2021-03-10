Offaly town twinning group all set to celebrate St Patrick's Day Festival in style

Planning is well underway for the BBG (Ballinagar, Ballycommon and Geashill) Zoom St Patricks Day Event on Sunday next, March 14.

From 11.30am to 1.30pm there will be an online event which will cover such elements such as a virtual parade, a wonderful display of art from Cappagh, Ballinagar and Geashill National Schools, brown bread making together with some history about St Patrick's Day.

Most importantly it is all about being proud to be Irish and being connected to Ireland and its rich colourful cultural heritage.

So if you want to join please contact Mary O’Connor on 083 3160492 or check out facebook BBGTT page @bbgtowntwinning