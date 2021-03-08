Man appears in court accused of exposure at canal in Offaly

DIRECTIONS from the DPP are awaited in the case of a man who has been prosecuted for lewdly exposing his person in Offaly.

Twenty-four-year-old Andrew Mitchell, 44 Woodlawn Drive, Clonbullogue, is alleged to have exposed himself to insult a femaleAugust 23 last year at Canal Bank, Edenderry.

He is accused of committing a breach of the peace on the same date.

Applying for an adjournment for directions from the DPP, Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Tullamore District Court that specialist interviewers have to be used in the case.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the prosecution to May 12 next.