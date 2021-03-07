Offaly woman appointed commercial director of leading recruitment company

AllPro Recruitment, based in Axis Business Park in Tullamore, have announced the appointment of Andrea Scally as Commercial Director of Operations.

A native of Kilclonfert, Co. Offaly, Andrea has been with AllPro Recruitment since its inception in 2016.

David Gleeson, Managing Director of AllPro Recruitment said, “Andrea has a wealth of experience and has been a tremendous asset to AllPro Recruitment from day one. From the beginning, Andrea took ownership of her role and has been crucial to the company’s success.”

"With over 15 years experience in recruitment, sales, training and business administration Andrea has an excellent understanding of employers and jobseekers needs. She has driven AllPro Recruitment forward by finding the best and brightest candidates for AllPro Recruitment’s clients across various sectors.

"Within AllPro Recruitment, Andrea works with a team of expert recruiters who work collaboratively with employers as trusted partners to find them the very best candidates, who are the right fit with their company."

AllPro Recruitment is an independent recruitment agency who specialise in permanent and temporary hiring for businesses in the Midlands of Ireland. Established in 2016 by Blueball native, David Gleeson, AllPro Recruitment will be celebrating their 5th anniversary this year.

With Covid-19 restrictions being extended and business owners finding it difficult to make key investment decisions in people due to these turbulent times, AllPro’s clients have started to book in temporary staff for when the country reopens in April.

Going forward in her new role as Commercial Director of Operations, Andrea will be further driving AllPro Recruitment’s focus on customer service. Working in hand in hand with clients and candidates, Andrea will be leading the expansion of AllPro Recruitment into new markets and further cementing AllPro’s reputation for excellence.