DISGRACEFUL: Offaly's popular 'Bug Hotel' vandalised

The "Bug Hotel" in the town park in Tullamore has been vandalised as this photograph by eagle-eyed cameraman Michael McGrath shows.

Michael, who spotted the vandalism during one of his regular walks in the park, commented: “Putting this up was a great idea. But who would have thought that somebody would come along and pull it apart?"

He described it now as a “bit of an eyesore in the park.”

“I would encourage the grounds people of our town park not to let the vandals get the upper hand, they should rebuild the bug hotel and bind it firmly together next time,” advised Michael.

See Michael's stunning photographs of the town park in all its spring glory on page 22 of this week's Tullamore Tribune, now in the shops.