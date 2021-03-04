Tributes paid to 101 year old Offaly woman who enjoyed long, happy life

THE late Molly Egan (nee Buckley) was born on the Sragh Road, Tullamore on May 5 1919.

In her early working life she worked in Salts factory until she met and married Danny Egan and moved to Mountbolus in the early 1940s.

Molly worked very hard raising a family of six children. She cycled to Tullamore every week to get her provisions for her family, sometimes with two children on board as there was little or no cars around in those days.

Molly saw a lot of change in her lifetime including the introduction of electricity into the home, getting a TV, telephone and running water. She was a great woman for baking and renowned for her soda bread.

Her house was always a rambling house, with neighbours calling to play cards and in particular whist, at which she was an accomplished player, ring playing and story telling. Right to her latter days her grandchildren and great grandchildren were enthralled with her ghost stories.

Molly's home was a welcoming one and she loved nothing better than a sing-song with her family, friends and local musicians.

It was in Egan's field every Sunday and on summer evenings that upwards of 40 gathered to hurl and play football during the 1950s and 60s.

When she had her family reared she joined the local ICA club in which she was a very active member and she also played bingo weekly which she loved.

Molly enjoyed many a trip around the country where she had an odd flutter on the slot machines.

Molly had her first foreign holiday in her late 80s on a trip to Lanzarote with some of her family.

She had a great celebration for her 100th birthday back in 2019 with her family and the wider community and she was honoured by a drive-by celebration for her 101st birthday by her grandchildren and great grandchildren due to Covid restrictions. The celebration went viral on social media.

Actually Molly didn't fully understand these restrictions as she was a very religious woman and had lived through the TB pandemic of the 1950s when the churches were open for religious services and priests were calling to houses. She especially missed the visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren who before Covid had been regular callers.

Molly was known for her kindness, generosity and her caring ways. She had a smile for everyone that came her way.

Molly was predeceased by her husband Danny and daughter Tess and will be sadly missed by her sons Pat and Tom and daughters Breda, Marie and Helen, sons in law, daughters in law, her 15 grandchildren, 19 great children, extended family and friends to whom the deepest sympathy is extended.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.