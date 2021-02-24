Historic surface water problem in Offaly town highlighted

IRISH Water should be asked to fund works to solve the historic problem of surface water on Church St in Clara.

“This will be a big project and it should not come out of our funding,” pointed out Cllr Frank Moran when he highlighted the issue at last week's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

He claimed that Irish Water were reverting the issue to Offaly County Council as the former's remit in the area had changed.

Senior Engineer Mary Hussey said more information was needed on the surface water issue. But she stressed that her argument would be that the council should be reimbursed if they dealt with the issue.

Cllr Moran also thanked the council for dealing with problems with blocked drains in Clara.

“The work has been completed and it has made a huge difference,” he outlined.