Almost 90 litter and waste complaints investigated in Offaly

A TOTAL of 87 litter and waste complaints have been investigated by Offaly County Council to date in 2021.

The figures were revealed by Mary Hussey, Senior Engineer with the Environment and Water Section of the council at the monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

Ms Hussey said that 65 of the issues had been resolved while the investigations relating to the remainder are ongoing.

She added that a social media campaign to make householders aware of their obligations under the Waste Management Act bye-laws was being conducted.

Householders are obliged to ensure they use only authorised waste collectors or facilities to dispose of their waste.

Ms Hussey revealed that in quarter two of this year householders will be contacted advising them of their responsibilities and follow up inspections will be undertaken with on the spot fines being issued to offending householders.

She revealed the council was also dealing with a number of dumping incidents on private and semi-state boglands.

“Some evidence has been found within the waste and the alleged offenders will be pursued through the appropriate channels.”

Cllr Sean O'Brien said there was a big issue with illegal dumping continuing to take place in certain areas.

“We now have CCTV cameras in place in a number of those areas,” he observed warning that anyone carrying out illegal dumping would be apprehended and brought before the courts.

“The proposal that all householders have to show how they dispose of their waste will be of help to us in the future,” he predicted.

Cllr Neil Feighery agreed that the proposal would have a huge impact.

“We all see an increase in indiscriminate dumping,” added Cllr Feighery who said he had seen the problem escalate near Pallas Lake.

Cllr Tony McCormack described the growing problem of illegal dumping in housing estates and in country areas as “terrible.”

He added that CCTV cameras are now in place in some areas and would be in place in other areas in the near future.

Cllr McCormack stressed that the information obtained via CCTV would be passed onto the Gardai and prosecutions would follow.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Danny Owens agreed that the problem of illegal dumping was “horrible” and he advocated an education programme involving the general public.