Plans to turn historic hall in Tullamore into restaurant on hold

Plans to turn part of a historic hall in Tullamore into a restaurant have been put on hold.

A planning application was lodged with Offaly County Council to change the ground floor recreation hall of the Irish National Foresters Hall on Church Street in the town into 'an authentic Asian restaurant and take away'.

Sunitta Thongsong applied for permission for the development which will consist of the change of use of the existing

ground floor area.

The first floor of the building and storerooms at the rear of the ground floor will remain as per their current use and will continue to be operated by Irish National Foresters.

According to the plans, the façade of the building will remain with the exception of new signage on the front elevation.

The building is a protected structure as listed in the Record of Protected Structures in Tullamore Town & Environs Development Plan.

However the plans are on hold as Offaly County Council has sought further information on the project.

The council has asked for a schedule of car parking requirements and want the applicant to 'indicate their willingness' to be levied for any shortfall in car-parking.

The council also wants a rainfall harvesting system designed as part of the plans to restrict the volume of surface water entering the network.