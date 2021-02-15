Almost half of all Covid-19 deaths in Offaly happened in recent three week spell

Figures from the CSO reveal that nearly as many people died as a result of Covid-19 in Offaly from January 22 to February 5 as did throughout the rest of the pandemic.

A total of 16 people tragically lost their lives due to the virus in Offaly in that three week span. Five people died on what week of January 22, five died on the week of January 29 with six people losing their battle with the virus on the week of February 5.

A total of 34 people have died in Offaly from the virus since last March.

Up to Friday, October 16, a total of 18 people had lost their lives as a result of the virus in Offaly with no deaths recorded due to the virus throughout November and December.