PROPERTY WATCH: This house in Offaly is up for auction at remarkably low price

This two-bedroom bungalow in Offaly is currently the cheapest home on the market in the county and is set to go under the digital hammer later this month.

Located in the Offaly countryside on the outskirts of Croghan village, this house is listed with a guide price of just €50,000 on online auction site BidX1.

The property requires some TLC, but with such a low guide price this could be the ideal fixer-upper for someone looking to get their foot on the property ladder.

The house comprises of two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and living area. The property extends to approximately 65 sq. m (700 sq. ft) and is a vacant possession.

The semi-detached two-bedroom bungalow is a single storey dwelling beneath a pitched roof. The property benefits from side access, off-street parking and includes a detached shed to the rear.

Local amenities include Croghan Community Center, Scoil Bhride, Croghan P.S., Rhode GAA and Rhode Park/playground along with a range of schools, shops and restaurants in Rhode village.

Transport in the area includes the M6, the R400 and regular bus route 120C.

The auction date is February 25 and you can see the full listing by clicking here.