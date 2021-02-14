Determined Offaly boy taking on fundraiser for children's hospital

A BRAVE Tullamore boy is undertaking a powerfully evocative fundraising venture for the medical day unit at Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin.

Nine year old Jack McDermott is walking 150km during the 28 days of February to raise funds for a hospital that is very close to his heart.

The son of Brendan and Nina McDermott, Jack and his sister Sommer and brother Brendan suffer from a rare condition called Bechets Syndrome. It is a tough condition that can attack the mouth, skin, genitals, eyes, joints, digestive system, blood vessels and brain. It causes blood vessel inflammation throughout the body and can cause sores, ulcers, lesions, rashes, blood clots, headaches, bleeding and a host of other problems.

In Jack's case, it affects his joints, eyes, genitals and blood vessels mainly but he has retained a tremendous attitude, powering through each day with great spirit, embracing his love for the GAA and soccer and limiting its interference on his daily life.

The condition can come and go but it has had a massive impact on the lives of the young McDermott's and they have to attend Crumlin Hospital every four weeks for infusion treatment.

With his sports training on hold because of lockdown restrictions, Jack decided to walk 100km in seventeen days some weeks ago to keep himself occupied and his Crumlin fundraiser is a follow on from this as he decided to challenge himself further by covering 150km.

He has covered over 60km in his first week and is comfortably on target to hit his target. He has already raised over €4,000 for the charity and all support for this very worthwhile cause and an extraordinary young man will be appreciated.

A gofundme page has been set up and donations can be made by CLICKING HERE. Details of Jack's progress are being posted regularly on social media.