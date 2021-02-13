Happy Offaly couple celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations on their 50th wedding anniversary to Maureen and Carthage Larkin from Mucklagh who are pictured above at their wedding in Manchester, England half a century ago.

Maureen originates from Racecourse Road, Roscommon and Catch is from Ross, Screggan.

The anniversary was on Saturday, February 6, but could not be celebrated at a family gathering due to Covid restrictions.

Happy anniversary to the couple from all their daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law and grandchildren.