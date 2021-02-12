Students of Offaly secondary school take part in well-being passport challenge

Karen O'Grady

Reporter:

Karen O'Grady

Email:

news@midlandtribune.ie

Students of Offaly secondary school take part in well-being passport challenge

Students of Colaiste Naomh Cormac took part in a well being challenge recently

Students of one Offaly secondary school were challenged to complete a student wellbeing passport recently.

The students of Colaiste Naomh Cormac, Kilcormac took part in the challenge and we are delighted to share with you some samples of the work that was sent in as part of the project.

The challenge included cooking, scenery, wildlife, daily tasks and mental health well-being. 