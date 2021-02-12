Students of Offaly secondary school take part in well-being passport challenge
Students of Colaiste Naomh Cormac took part in a well being challenge recently
Students of one Offaly secondary school were challenged to complete a student wellbeing passport recently.
The students of Colaiste Naomh Cormac, Kilcormac took part in the challenge and we are delighted to share with you some samples of the work that was sent in as part of the project.
The challenge included cooking, scenery, wildlife, daily tasks and mental health well-being.
Students have been challenged to compete a Student Wellbeing Passport. Here are jusy some samples of students work being sent in this week. The challenge includes cooking, scenery, wildlife, daily tasks and mental health wellbeing. #Wellbeing @MidlandTrib @Offaly_Express pic.twitter.com/bhhVV4s1o9— CNC Kilcormac (@CncKilcormac) February 11, 2021
