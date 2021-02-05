Concerns raised over cost and availability of rental accommodation in Offaly

Concerns have been raised about the severe lack of rental accommodation currently available in Offaly.

A search on leading property website daft.ie shows that, as it stands today, there are just eight properties to rent across the entire county. Of those properties, six are in Tullamore with one each in Clara and Birr.

The prices for these properties are also very high.

A two-bedroom apartment on the Arden Road in Behan House in Tullamore will cost you €1,600 a month while a one bedroom apartment in the same place will set you back €1,450 per month.

A three bedroom house in Droim Liath is available to rent for €1,200 per month as is a three bedroom house in Norbury Woods, a three bedroom house in Chancery Park and a four bedroom house in the same location

A two-bedroom apartment in Harbour View is listed for rent at €865 per month while the cheapest property to rent on daft.ie in Offaly is a one bedroom apartment in Arden Heights will set you back €780 per month.

The property in Birr is a three-bedroom apartment and that is on the market for €1,500 a month.

A three bedroom house in Clara costs €1,000 per month.

A person who has rented out their property in the town recently contacted the Offaly Express to express their concern.

They said that when a property goes up for rent, it is 'inundated with inquiries from desperate people'. On some cases these people are described as 'almost pleading'.