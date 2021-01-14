How many Covid-19 vaccinations have so far been given in Ireland

The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland began in late December with the first phase being for frontline healthcare workers and people in nursing homes.

At a briefing this afternoon, HSE CEO Paul Reid stated that 77,300 Covid-19 vaccines have been given as of Wednesday, January 14. That is an average of just over 4,700 per day.

Off those vaccines, 69,378 were given to frontline healthcare workers with 7,925 given to people in long term care facilities.

The rate of vaccination is expected to pick up in the coming weeks with more vaccines set to come on stream with the first delivery of Moderna vaccines having arrived in the country.

A decision has also been taken to reduce the buffer of vaccine supplies down to an 'absolute minimum'.